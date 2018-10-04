Zero Budget REVEAL: Most Expensive Film For Shah Rukh Khan – A Big Budget Extravaganza!

The year is turning out to be huge for Bollywood with several hits and big budget movies. The start of 2018 saw the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, made at a budget of approximately 215 crores, followed by Salman Khan Starrer Race 3 which was made with a budget of 150 crores. With still one quarter remaining, biggies like Thugs Of Hindostan (200-250 crores), 2.0 (540-550 crores) are yet to release. Now as per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is the latest addition to list.

Reports suggest that Zero is the most expensive project for SRK with an estimated budget of 200 crores. Huge star cast, extensive shooting schedules and VFX requirements sums up the total.

As per The Asian Age, trade sources stated, “Zero has been shot over a period of 150 days, with some shoots in the USA. The film includes underwater and outdoor sequences. Several scenes have also been shot using chroma keying, and CG and VFX of the highest quality will be applied to them. The audience had some issues with some VFX scenes in Ra.One, so SRK and his Red Chillies team are working on eliminating those issues to get the best output this time”.

The ambitious project also includes some big-ticket songs that have been filmed with Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Even Salman Khan was brought on board to shoot a special VFX-laden teaser to be aired during Eid.

But trade sources say that that the actor-producer need not worry about the expenses as he’s likely to recover his costs quickly. “Shah Rukh will recover most of the production investment from the sale of satellite and digital rights. Zero is one of the biggest films this year, and so there is a lot of demand for it from satellite and OTT platforms,” a trade source further added.

Also Aanand L.Rai, director of Zero, revealed the release date of trailer by putting an end to speculations. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rai answered fan’s question and confirmed that trailer will be out on SRK’s birthday i.e. November 2.

With such exciting news, looks like the countdown has already begun for SRKians!