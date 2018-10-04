Box Office Predictions: LoveYatri & AndhaDhun To Depend On Word Of Mouth!

Two distinct films release this Friday – LoveYatri and Andhadhun. It is always quite exciting for movie lovers when films across genre come together and there is no clash situation per se but plain and simple options available for different segment of audiences. While Loveratri is a quintessential Bollywood romantic musical, Andhadhun is a crime suspense thriller.

Loveratri has been promoted quite aggressively and Salman Khan has made sure that everyone is aware about the film. That said, one can’t say that the hype is on the lines of something like Hero which again had Salman launching newcomers. The film’s promo has been decent but marketing and promotion effort has been good as a result of which there is awareness created. The film is for all segment of audiences and if the word of mouth catches up then it has chance to grow over the weekend.

On the other hand Andhadhun boasts of a fantastic promo and the buzz is quite good as well, at least in the industry circles. Those who have watched it have very good things to say about this Sriram Raghavan thriller which has Ayushmann Khurrana in the central role along with Tabu and Radhika Apte. That said, post the promo unveiling, nothing much happened in terms of music or added hype. Still, since this one has urban multiplex audience as the targeted segment and this is where films grow dramatically over the weekend if the word of mouth is good, Andhadhun too can well expect similar trending.

As for the opening day, there won’t be much to differentiate the two films. Both films could well be seeing an opening around the 3 crore mark, though Loveratri may have an edge on Friday since it has more of a family appeal. That said, for none of the two films one can have a very concrete number to put since it will all depend on how the evening and night shows turn out to be for both.