Bigg Boss 12 Update: Not Somi & Saba But This Jodi To Become The New Captains This Week!

Bigg Boss 12 Update: Infamous for over-the-top drama quotient, India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss surely provides a daily dose of entertainment for its lovers. Talking about latest season of Bigg Boss 12 with vichitra jodis, the drama is intensifying inside the house with each passing day. Recently, rumours were rife that the Khan Sisters, Saba and Somi would become the captains but as per the latest reports they won’t become captains.

In second week when Singles won Samudri Lootere task, the next task was quite important for the jodis. And reportedly, the jodis have won big time in this week’s task, Jwalamukhi. Yes, and as the task also affected nominations this week, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana have been declared the new captains of the house. After the task will get over in tonight’s episode, Romil and his new jodi Surbhi will take over the captaincy from Nehha Pendse.

Task consisted of a huge volcano was set up in the garden area, which would spit out colourful balls. The task required the contestants to collect balls and whoever had more number of balls at the end would win the task. Each contestant was given a glass box which they had to fill with the collected coloured balls. After every gong that rang, the contestant with the least balls would get eliminated. The last three survivors would be given a chance to battle for the next captaincy. Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra competed with Romil Choudhary, Jasleen Matharu, Saba Khan, Deepak Thakur and Saurabh Patel. Sreesanth walked out of the task owing to his injury and Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan were made the sanchalaks.

While Khan Sisters, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani’s name was up for the captaincy task, Romil and Surbhi’s tough stint seems to have taken over them thus getting declared the next captains of the house.

In Tonight’s episode, audience will witness Surbhi and Khan Sisters getting into a fight over a captaincy task.