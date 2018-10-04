Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju & Rajkummar Rao’s Newton Get Nominated For Best Asian Film Award!

Indian films Sanju, Newton and Gali Guleiyan have been nominated for the Best Asian Film Award at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA).

The Bollywood movies will be in contention with South Korea’s 1987 When The Day Comes, The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful from Taiwan, China’s Dying To Survive and Youth, Japanese film Shoplifters and Tombiruo from Malaysia.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of the awards read: “Just announced| The nominees for this year’s Best Asian Film Award are: 1987 When The Day Comes, The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful, Dying To Survive, Gali Guleiyan, Newton, Sanju, Shoplifters, Tombiruo and Youth.”

The winner of the Best Asian Film Award will be determined by the 2018 Best Asian Film Grand Jury, led by Oscar and multiple AFI and AACTA Award-winning actor Russell Crowe, who returns as President.

Also returning as jurors are Indian actors Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Australian film critic, producer and presenter Margaret Pomeranz AM.