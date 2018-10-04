Rs 2000 Crore In 10 Years – Will Ajay Devgn Attain This Feat With Total Dhamaal, Taanaji & DDPD?

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this decade has been the best for Ajay Devgn since his debut in 1991, as the superstar so far has delivered 11 successful films in 9 years which is bifurcated as 10 Hits/Super Hits and 1 Average. With films like Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De and Taanaji up for release in a span of next 15 months, the success count of the actor is expected to reach 14, which is indeed a great achievement. 14 successful films by the end of this decade will also indicate that the actor on an average delivered 3 successful films in a span of 2 years. Leaving the if’s and but’s aside, so far, Devgn has acted in 21 films, of which 11 are successful, which means that he rides on an impressive success ratio of 52%.

The aggregate 21 Films Box-Office collection of Ajay Devgn till date stands at a sum of Rs 1562 crore, and he is merely Rs 438 crore short of touching the Rs 2000 crore mark at the Box-Office. To breach past the above-mentioned mark, the 3 releases of Ajay Devgn on an average need to earn Rs 146 crore, which is very much achievable especially because one of the three releases includes a massive film like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Devgn also has Total Dhamaal under his kitty and given the way comedy films starring Devgn have fared at the Box-Office this decade, we wouldn’t be surprised if this film also finds acceptance from the audience all across the country and collect big numbers. The only doubtful film from his slate of release from commercial point of view is De De Pyaar De, however with Luv Ranjan at the helm, we expect an urban romantic comedy which can spring in a pleasant surprise.

Devgn as a star is quite under-rated within the trade as well as media, but if we go by the statistics, he is one of the most bankable actors in today’s time who has managed to deliver successful films at regular intervals. While a few might argue that the biggest success for actor has come with Rohit Shetty, one can’t deny the fact that it is Ajay Devgn’s face value and popularity that has helped the films reach their optimum business potential. There are a lot of actors who failed to deliver 14 successful films in their entire career, but Devgn has done this in a span of merely 10 years. Strictly talking about number of successful films, Ajay Devgn might be just second to Akshay Kumar this decade. Here’s hoping that Ajay Devgn touches the Rs 2000 crore mark at the Box-Office this decade and his upcoming films live onto the expectations.

Detailed Analysis of Devgn’s run this decade:

Number of releases: 21 Films

Net Box-Office Collections: Rs 1562 crore

Average Collection/Film: Rs 74.38 crore

Success Count: 11 Films

Hit Count: 10 Films

