Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior – This Is When Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Flick Will Hit The Theatres

Ajay Devgn is one of those actors who loves to steal the limelight through his performance, rather than indulging in controversies and attention seeking activities. Proving versatility, he entertained with his acts in movies like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Omkara, Company, Gangaajal, Drishyam and Golmaal series. Last year Ajay Devgn announced his upcoming Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and fans are waiting for other developments of project. Well, we have got some news for the followers.

Shoot started today as shared by official page of the movie on Twitter. Picture of clapperboard for Muhurat shot (first shot) was posted with mentioning a release date of 22nd November 2019. The periodic drama is based on the life of Maratha warrior Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Shivaji Maharaj in various battles.

The movie is directed by Om Raut, known for his critically and commercially successful marathi movie Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush. Produced under Ajay Devgn’s ADFL and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, the magnum opus on warrior’s life is surely one to wait for!