Ruk Ruk Ruk From Helicopter Eela: Kajol Devgn Is Here To Make You Reminisce Retro Days!

One of the most popular songs of the 90s which was picturised on Tabu – Ruk Ruk Ruk from the film Vijaypath has been recreated for Kajol’s upcoming film Helicopter Eela.

The recreated song features Kajol, who plays an aspiring singer in the film and is seen grooving to the beats of the popular number.

The song is recreated by Raghav Sachar and sung by Palomi.

Talking about the new song, which released today, Raghav says, “I’ve retained the melody just like it was in the original by Anu Malik. We have updated the song with new rap portions that make it more conversational. Since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the song.”

He reveals that track was composed in record time. Raghav adds, “One morning, Pradeep da (Sarkar, director) called me and said, ‘Raghav, I want you to recreate the Ruk Ruk Ruk song for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon’. I was stumped, but having worked with him for 22 years, I understood. I rushed to the studio and worked up the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up and started dancing.”