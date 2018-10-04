Saif Ali Khan As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jagapati Babu As Udaybhan Rathod In Ajay Devgn’s Taanaji?

Saif Ali Khan has come on board for Ajay Devgn’s ambitious project, Taanaji, which went on floors in Mumbai recently. The Om Raut directorial, which is a biopic of Taanaji Malusare rides on a huge ensemble cast and apart from Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn, actors like Neha Sharma and Jagapati Babu have also come on board for the film. Insiders suggest that Kajol is in advanced talks to essay the character of Taanaji’s wife, however she is yet to officially sign on for the film.

A source close to the development revealed, “Taanaji is a massive project and a huge ensemble cast has been put on place for the film. The actors on board so far are Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma and Jagapati Babu whereas Kajol too is in talks to come on board for a pivotal role. Apart from the stalwarts, director Om Raut have roped in a lot of renowned actors from the Marathi Film Industry as the film would represent the rich Maharashtrian Culture.”

The source further added that Saif Ali Khan will essay the iconic character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whereas Jagapati Babu will be seen as Auangzeb’s Mogul army chief, Udaybhan Rathon i.e. the negative lead. “Saif Ali Khan has attended several acting workshops and is working hard to get the Maharashtrian dialect right. Rather than opting for a fake beard, he is in the process of growing his beard to get the authentic look and will start shooting for the film next month onwards. He has the second most important character in the film after Ajay Devgn and this is indeed the biggest film of his career,” added the source.

The first schedule of the film recently begun in Mumbai, and the makers have erected five major sets in the city for the first schedule. Ajay Devgn is expected to start shooting for the film in the coming few days, whereas Saif Ali Khan will come on board from November. The much anticipated film produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn is confirmed to release on 22nd November 2019. An official confirmation is still awaited.