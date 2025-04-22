Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju was a sensation shortly after its release. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it witnessed Ranbir Kapoor step into the actor’s show and delve into the controversial moments of his life. But do you know that Priya Dutt isn’t very convinced about the box office blockbuster? Scroll below for her brutally honest thoughts!

Priya Dutt on Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s sister, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, shared that Sanju missed out on many crucial moments. She began, “I also felt that the movie didn’t do justice to, I think, even my mum in the film, or my father. There is a lot that could have been worked on. There was a lot. Even the relationship between the father and son, the way it was — I think a lot more could have been shown.”

Priya Dutt went on to confess that she was tempted to call Rajkumar Hirani and express her concerns. However, the team had a different idea in mind, which she felt became “a bit of a caricature.”

Priya Dutt on Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal as Sanju, Sanjay Dutt’s sister has no complaints. “It’s not what I expected it to be. I think it was more entertainment… I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it. He played Sanju very well. But yeah, I feel it wasn’t really a biopic. It was a film, very entertaining, and included only certain aspects of his life. The intensity was missing,” she added.

Priya Dutt also expressed her thoughts to the KGF Chapter 2 actor Sanjay but his response was allegedly non-chalant. He said, “Now what?”

At the box office, Sanju turned out to be a super-duper hit. It earned a whopping 341.22 crores at the Indian box office.

