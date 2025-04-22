Dev Anand and Shammi Kapoor were two of the most charming actors of the yesteryears who ruled the film industry in the 1950s and 1960s. They also ruled the people’s hearts with their handsome looks. However, there was a time when a crowd of fans mistook Dev for Shammi, and what followed next is quite an amusing tale, which was once shared by Saira Banu. Scroll below for the deets.

Anand and Kapoor had completely different personas; the former had a sophisticated, suave, and poetic style. On the other hand, Shammi was more energetic, flamboyant, and rebellious kind. They both had their specific mannerisms, which set them apart. Both redefined the romantic hero persona and left a rich legacy behind. Saira made her feature film debut with Junglee, and it is one of the most memorable movies in her and Kapoor’s careers.

Saira Banu and Dev Anand collaborated on a few movies, including Shankar Mukherjee’s Pyaar Mohabbat. A few years back, the actress shared an interesting story when Dev Anand was mistaken for Shammi Kapoor while they were filming in Lebanon. In her post on Instagram, Banu wrote, “Another incident happened at Baalbek, Lebanon, where I was singing a song in the resplendent ruins and a huge crowd of foreigners gathered around to watch the shoot. Apparently, Junglee had been popularly released over there and the crowd was shouting out to us “Shammi Kapoor… Shammi Kapoor” Oh God- — they had mistaken Dev [Anand] Saab for Shammi Kapoor.”

She then revealed how Dev Saab reacted in that situation. The actress said, “Just imagine the big-heartedness of Dev [Anand] Saab that he played around to them, waving his hands, smiling at them and saying Yes…Yes…Hello…Hello. I am Shammi Kapoor. How big-hearted he was.”

Saira Banu shared the post on Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary. Check out that post below:

Dev Anand passed away in 2011, and his final film was Chargesheet, which he directed himself. Coincidentally, Shammi Kapoor passed away in the same year.

