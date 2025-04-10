Dev Anand was a beloved actor who was considered one of the most significant and successful in the industry. He was a trendsetter and a risk-taker known for his charm and mannerisms. Actors often face weird situations because of their profession, and something similar happened with Dev as well. A foreigner mistook him for a taxi driver, and that person even asked the actor to take them to the red light area. Keep scrolling for more.

He worked in the industry for over six decades and in more than one hundred movies. Anand was honored with the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Some of his best-known movies include Baazi, Taxi Driver, CID, Guide, Jewel Thief, and more. His last film, Chargesheet, came out in 2011. He was also the director of that movie. The veteran actor passed away at 88 in 2011, leaving a massive void in the creative world.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Mohan Churiwala, a close associate of Dev Anand, once revealed that the actor was mistaken for a cabbie while filming Taxi Driver on the streets of Mumbai. It happened after Anand stopped outside the Taj Mahal Hotel to pick up Sheila Ramani, who played the role of club dancer Sylvie.

Churiwala recalled, “A foreigner jumped in and directed Dev Saab to take him to the red light area. It took our hero a few minutes to convince him that they were shooting a film, following which the apologetic guy got off.”

Mohan also mentioned that at the film’s premiere, members of the taxi drivers’ union, who had been invited, parked their cabs outside Minerva Theatre before going inside, creating a sight that was considered quite rare.

Taxi Driver was released in 1954 and was directed by Chetan Anand; the film featured Dev Anand, Kalpana Kartik, Sheila Ramani, and Johnny Walker.

