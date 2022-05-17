Actor Nasirr Khan, who is the son of yesteryear actor Johnny Walker, and is known for his roles in ‘Wazir’, ‘Baghban’, ‘The Lunchbox’ and others is currently seen in the TV show ‘Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein’.

He plays the role of Niranjan Toshniwal in it. The actor says that he feels lucky to be able to bag the central character.

“I’m playing Niranjan Toshniwal, the patriarch of the family, extremely hot-headed and dominating. It’s interesting to still get the main role as a male actor in TV serials,” Nasirr Khan says.

Nasirr Khan adds: “He dresses simple and there is no make-up or get up as such. It takes me 2.5 minutes to get ready, I just have to change my clothes!”

Meanwhile, the actor says that he loves being part of television, however, there are a few things that he would want to change.

“The pluses are that you can get regular work till a very old age. The minuses are the long working hours and that the sets are located far away,” says Nasirr Khan, who has been part of shows such as ‘Aashirwad’, ‘Woh’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Kabhi Aaye Na Judai’, ‘Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Amber Dhara’, ‘Har Ghar Kuchh Kehta Hai’ and ‘Kittie Party’.

