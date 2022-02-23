The former television star and current Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Smriti Irani rose to fame after working in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for almost 8 years. Amid remake rumours, the makers decided to re-run the show on Star Plus which is making everyone feel nostalgic. Although, Irani became a household name after the show but she was originally rejected by Ekta Kapoor’s team.

The show that aired between 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008, remains one of the most successful and iconic shows of Indian television. It revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, who is married to Mihir Virani, the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. Apart from Smriti, the show also featured Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhyay, Subha Shivpuri, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev, Dinesh Thakur, and many more.

Back in 2017, Smriti Irani was conferred with the ITA Pride of Indian Television award at the 17th Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. While accepting the award, Irani spoke about how she was roped in by Ekta Kapoor in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after her team rejected her citing she was not fit for TV.

At the award function, Smriti Irani shared, “I have been associated with television for over 20 years now. Television gave me a platform to enter the Indian political space and I will be forever grateful for that. Also, Ekta Kapoor spotted me among the many young girls who had come for audition and selected me despite her team having rejected me as not fit for TV.”

She further added, “In 2007, when I was the anchor at the ITA Awards, I had invited the then Information and Broadcasting Minister on stage. So life has come a full circle for me to be invited on this stage as the serving Information and Broadcasting Minister.”

Smriti Irani starrer Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was known for the most number of leaps and bringing new generation with every time jumps. Apart from the main cast members, some popular actors such as Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Prachi Shah, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Karishma Tanna, Ram Kapoor, Tia Bajpai, Gautami Kapoor, also appeared on the show.

