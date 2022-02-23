Ever since Anupamaa started airing on our television screens the show has remained on top of the TRP charts. Many even liked the concept of the show as they feel the story and characters are relatable. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna entered the show as Anuj Kapadia; the fans of the show are more glued to their screens. His love story with Rupali Ganguly’s Anu is getting so much attention. Now that they have confessed their love for each other, netizens who call them MaAn, wants them to get married.

Apart from Ganguly and Khanna, the show also features, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and many more. The Star Plus show is based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.

Meanwhile, not a single episode goes without the makers showing a lovely moment between Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadia. And once again, fans are going gaga over their romance in the latest episode, where Anuj can be seen proposing to Anu with cauliflower and says, “Kam paise wale love story mein yahi phool diya jaata hai (Poor love stories offer such flowers only).”

In the scene, Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj Kapadia goes down on his knees as he proposes to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. The growing romance has left netizens in awe as they can’t stop gushing about their favourite on-screen couple MaAn.

Reacting to the Anupamaa scene, a Twitterati wrote, “Sabziyon mein pyaar karne ke bahane nikalne waala apna top class middle class couple,” another user wrote, “This is what I calll as true Business Mind. Bandi ko phool diya, mast cheesy dialogue bolkar. Bandi khush. Shaam ko usi phool(gobi) ki sabzi banegi (saving matters),” a third user commented, “So it looks like Anuj is gonna be a good boy within the bounds of maryada until they get married. Wasn’t expecting this because he’s had affairs in the past, but with Anu, he truly never crosses his limits, he waits for as long as it takes . This man, wow!” a fourth user wrote, “Top class middle class aadmi… ab aap koi bhi class ke ho, TALENT tho hai… dil churaane ka! His crisp comic timing is such a KILLER.”

Somebody please stop me from laughing my lungs out at this cuteness overload! 🤣🤣🤣 Kya karoun main iss bande ka? 😭😭😭#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/RV3pkVv75Q — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) February 23, 2022

Wifey mode😂😂😂 this was way too cute the way she is scolding him 😂 but fact bag barke vegetables for two people 😂 & woh sabji ka raaja wala baingan🤣#Anupamaa #Anujkapdia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/YjuuMm4hHd — anujkapadia_gauravkhanna (ak_gk) Sneha (@AnujkapadiaG) February 23, 2022

Sabziyon mein pyaar karne ke bahane nikalne waala apna top class middle class couple 🤗#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/c1WiXkMXVo — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) February 23, 2022

This is what I calll as true Business Mind. Bandi ko phool diya, mast cheesy dialogue bolkar😜👑👑 Bandi khush.❤❤ Shaam ko usi phool(gobi) ki sabzi banegi (saving matters)😜😜#AnujKapadia s new business partner #Anupamaa is damn serious about savings. #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uV5JeQXdKH — Chhaya Mehta (@chhaya2505) February 23, 2022

This was so cute 🥺❤ Kam paiso ki love story par pyaar ki ameeri hi ameeri 🥺❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rC45tnXCB6 — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) February 23, 2022

