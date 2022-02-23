Munawar Faruqui seems to be a hot topic of discussion on the internet ever since it was announced that he will be a part of the reality show Lock Upp. The ALT Balaji show is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut which is why most people are confused about Munawar’s contributions in it. Over the last two years, both Kangana and Munawar have taken several public digs on each other, most of which were related to politics since they both follow different ideologies and have been quite vocal about it.

For the unversed, Munawar was arrested in January 2021 after a BJP MLA’s son accused him of hurting religious sentiments during one of his stand-up performances. He was kept in custody for a couple of days before being released on interim bail. He was also in the news previously when most of his live shows had to be cancelled due to threats issued by extremist groups.

In the last two years, Kangana Ranaut’s take on a variety of topics including politics, nepotism, and Bollywood, has triggered several heated debates on social media. One of the many people to stand against the actor during that period, before she got banned from Twitter, was comedian Munawar Faruqui.

In one of his tweets, Munawar wrote, “Kangana is against nepotism but khud ki bahen ko manager rakha hai” and in another, he tweeted, “Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai fir se judicial custody chala jaun”.

In another hilarious tweet that did not age well, Munawar Faruqui could be seen comparing CRED ads with Kangana Ranaut’s statements. “Ad: use your CRED coins for cashbacks and rewards, I know that sounds ridiculous, it’s like saying Kangana talking sense!!! #CRED”, Faruqui wrote.

In another one, he said, “Dear Kangana agar Virushka ka baby bada hoke actor ya cricketer bana toh boycott karna he ya nahi #virushkababy”. In another tweet, Munawar Faruqui also challenged Kangana Ranaut’s take on nepotism. “Kangana ki direct ki gai movie mai lead role me konsa new comer tha? Oops she was in lead #NepotismEndsin2020.”, he wrote.

