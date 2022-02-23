Vishal Kotian became a household name owing to the way he entertained the audiences during his stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor has now opened up about life post the show, his relationship with girlfriend Payal Shetty, their marriage plans and more.

While on the show, the BB15 fame spoke about things not being fine with Payal. Now, in a recent chat, the model had said that staying away from her has made the heart grow fonder and he understands how important she is for him now. The actor also revealed when they plan on getting married.

While recently interacting with ETimes, Vishal Kotian got candid about how his stay in BB15 made him appreciate Payal Shetty more. The actor said, “I mentioned in the Bigg Boss 15 house a lot of times that I was having a lot of differences with Payal, my girlfriend, before I entered the reality show. The time we all saw during lockdown was very tough to deal with and we faced tremendous pressure. Because of the rise in the number of COVID cases we were not getting a chance to meet each other Aur doori aane lagi rishtey mein…”

Vishal Kotian continued, “But after going inside the BB 15 house and staying there I realised that I need to get back to life and understand people. When you are inside the house you start valuing your loved ones even more and start realising how special they are. She managed a lot of things in my absence, when I was away in Bigg Boss 15. From taking care of my house, my father to everything. I realised her importance in life and we are together now.”

Talking about his marriage plans with Payal Shetty, Vishal Kotian said “No we don’t want to rush, there is a little time for the wedding to happen. She is doing great in films and she is a very career-oriented woman. She wants to enjoy the phase and do a couple of more films.” He continued, “She doesn’t want to be known as Vishal Kotian’s wife or as my partner. She wants me to be known as her partner and I have no qualms about it. If I am known as her husband or partner I’ll be more than happy. I feel man and woman are equal and even if the woman is superior in a relationship in terms of her career or my life I’ve no issues. I am ok being a man in the woman’s world. It is her decision, so let her grow and work more. Personally, she feels when she is at a little equal position career-wise we should get married then.”

In the same conversation, he also added that Payal is currently part of a big film that has received nominations at a few awards shows.

