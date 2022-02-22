Ankita Lokhande is all set to return to the small screen after her marriage. The actress, who rose to fame with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta with Sushant Singh Rajput, became a household name with her character Archana. After a couple of years of dating, Ankita got married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony. Now following his wife’s footsteps, Vicky Jain is all set to make his acting debut. Yes, you heard that right!

Ankita is all set to appear in the TV reality show Smart Jodi on Star Plus with her husband Vicky Jain. As the show is inching closer to its premiere date, the makers have dropped the official promo featuring the newlyweds.

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram to share the promo of her first reality show after marriage with husband Vicky Jain. In the caption, the Pavitra Rishta actress welcomed her husband to the ‘world of light camera and action.” The post caption read, “Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvick. Toh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar. Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut.”

Speaking about the reality show, Smart Jodi will see real life couples participating in the show that will test their chemistry. In the promo, Ankita is seen saying, “Kismat se hum ek jaise do pagal takraye.”

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Ankita Lokhande had said, “That is me who I am and it has always been my choice. I feel I can’t do such scenes. But of course, after marriage I don’t feel just me, I feel even Vicky has a few reservations, there are things which even he can’t do now. I always see it like this, that if he’s doing something for me, I also need to take care of his emotions and I respect that. I don’t think there can be any problem between us because of bold projects.”

