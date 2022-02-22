Actress Smita Bansal is quite excited to share screen space with her daughters in the comic YouTube series ‘Smitasha’. The show brought some lively moments between mother and daughters.

The entire series was directed and written by Mitu. Smita says that she has always appreciated Mitu’s creative instincts.

“When she came up with the idea of making Smitasha I was really excited. I trust Mitu and have always liked her work. It has been a great collaboration and we have enjoyed making this series. My daughters and I had a fun time shooting it. The concept of Smitasha is the day-to-day affair that involved me and my daughters. It is a wonderful journey, also we both learnt so much while working on it,” says Smita Bansal who is known for shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu‘, ‘Tulsi, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Nach Baliye 5’ and many more.

Smita Bansal is the mother of two daughters, Stasha Mohla, 18, and Anaagha Mohla, 9.

“Till they are shooting with me, it’s absolutely fine. Mitu has been conscious about the fact that Smitasha is shot in an extremely homely space and there are very few people and units involved. The script is written by Mitu herself and it is very family-oriented. I am okay till the time I know what my daughters are doing,” adds Smita Bansal.

About the best compliment she got for ‘Smitasha’ so far, Smita says: “When people see Smitasha, the first thing I get here is that my daughters are better than me. I think that’s the best compliment for a mother. I am proud of them.”

The series is streaming on Positive Thinkerz YouTube channel.

