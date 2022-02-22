Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started on a high note but soon fans got tired of seeing repetitive storylines. Similarly, the fans have been complaining that the makers are more focused on negative characters rather than Ram and Priya’s love story. Even the recent track, in which Priya gets upset with Ram because he brings ‘pyaaz ki kachori’ for her, as the food item is connected to her bad memories, also left the viewers disappointed.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the romantic drama is a reboot version of the 2011 series of the same name that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. Apart from Mehta and Parmar, the sequel show also features Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih and many more artists.

In the recent episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha Parmar’s character Priya tells her mother that Mahendra Sood had planned Ram’s (Nakuul Mehta) accident. Although Priya is aware of the truth but says she won’t tell this to Ram as it’ll create a bad impression of the family. On the other hand, Ram feels sad for hurting his lady love but digging her past.

Although makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are trying their level best to hold viewers’ attention but netizens are totally unhappy. The majority of the cyber citizens are now criticising the show creators for lazy writing, they even claim that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar deserve a better show.

Reacting to the latest track, a user wrote, “I dont think writers know how to take the story forward. Romantic scene bhi chliche wle repeat kr rhe. Ram Priya you both deserved better show,” another user wrote, “How badly effed up does a show have to be for the audience to BEG the makers to get the leads to TALK?! Koi aur show mein hota/hua hai kya aisa??!” a third user commented, “It has been 3 months & When is Ram & Priya going to talk something continuously for more than five minutes (other than fights). Everyday it is like good night, sorry, akki, shivi, medicines..”

I dont think writers know how to take the story forward. Romantic scene bhi chliche wle repeat kr rhe. Ram Priya you both deserved better show🥲🥲😂😂 #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/KhaYQhkvTF — Jessi (@Lolsi62301847) February 22, 2022

Fleeting thought- How badly effed up does a show have to be for the audience to BEG the makers to get the leads to TALK?! 😭 Koi aur show mein hota/hua hai kya aisa??! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Mahi (@Mahee_Mahee_) February 22, 2022

Can't speak for anyone else but I, for one, feel really GOOD today seeing the "negativity" on the tag. More people are become aware of or are atleast voicing their disappointment in the subpar writing and the lollipop scene tactics used by the show makers!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Mahi (@Mahee_Mahee_) February 22, 2022

It has been 3 months & When is Ram & Priya going to talk something continuously for more than five minutes (other than fights). Everyday it is like good night, sorry, akki, shivi, medicines..#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — SRT888 (@SRT__108) February 21, 2022

That excitement of watching show daily is literally gone yesterday's whole episode was about side characters last 2-4 mins was about ram priya in that too jo tha bas mann mai hi baat kar liya💀do the dhond sisters really know who are the main leads!?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — sneha. (@good__vibesss_) February 22, 2022

Yaar parallel scenes is a thing lekin koi progression toh ho. It would have made sense to show the button scene again when they were truly in love and after confession. Matlab baar baar wohi dikhane ka kya matlab hai?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa #BALH2 — Rosa the Negative🌹 (@Rosalinedreams) February 22, 2022

Let us know in the comments below your thoughts about the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

