Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar On Viewers Loving The Show, "It's Been A Treat..."

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar gets candid about the love of viewers for the show. She is seen playing the lead role of Priya Kapoor.

The story depicts how true love finds its way and becomes one of the important aspects of life.

As Disha Parmar says: “The viewers can’t get enough of #Ramya, which is overwhelming. Finally, Ram has confessed his love for Priya and it was as heartwarming as it gets. But what lies ahead will be an interesting turn and I hope viewers enjoy the development.”

The lead actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have vowed the audience with their performances as Priya and Ram in Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2.

“It’s been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly sending sweet messages sharing how much they love our equation and they had been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. I guess it’s all because of the viewers and their love so it’s definitely a return gift to them to finally see #Ramya together,” Disha adds.

‘Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

