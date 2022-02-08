Urfi Javed leaves no chance to turn heads with her public appearances and also never shies away from expressing her thoughts on anything and everything. The beauty was spotted earlier today in an all-black avatar and spoke about the Kangana Ranaut controversy that took place a while ago, where she shut down a journalist who asked a question regarding Deepika Padukone. Scroll below to read her reaction to the Queen actress.

Advertisement

An Instagram influencer named Freddy Birdy shared a post on his Instagram account taking a dig at Deepika’s upcoming film, Gehraiyaan which for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the actress. Later, DP gave a savage reply through one of her stories and made headlines for the same.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed was spotted in the city earlier where paps asked her about the Kangana Ranaut controversy and replying to the paps, she said, “I love the way she (Kangana) shut her down (journalist). She just told her that Deepika can stand up for herself so, you sit down. I love the ‘sit down’.”

When asked, if Kangana Ranaut reacted this way because the question was in regards to Deepika Padukone, answering this, Urfi Javed said, “No. Kangana is savage, she is badass. She was right. There are actually women who have the platform, they can speak for themselves.”

Take a look at the video here:

Also, today while posing for the paps Urfi Javed lost her balance and literally got saved from falling on the floor. The video of the same is going viral on social media and trolls are yet again having a field day with it.

Take a look at it:

Reacting to it, a troll commented, “Nyc dress madam 😂 aise hi pahente raho achi lgti ho hmku entertain krti raho.” A second troll commented, “Giri hui hai to giregi to.” A third troll commented, “Or kitna giregi.” A fourth troll commented, “Next Poonam Pandey!!! 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed supporting Kangana Ranaut on the recent controversy? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra Reacts To Rifts Between Tejasswi Prakash & Umar Riaz: “Mai Sambhal Lunga…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube