Bhojpuri star, singer and MP Manoj Tiwari has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut as he feels that the Queen actress needs to be ‘respectful’ towards people. The Manikarnika actress often lands in controversies and legal soups with her social media posts. During the lockdown, the actress was in news for her public tiff with the Maharashtra government.

That apart, she also locked horns with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, when she supported the victim when she accused Kashyap of MeToo. In her series of Tweets, she had said, ‘he’s capable of doing it.’ Recently, Manoj Tiwari spoke about Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap. Taking a dig at the actress for being so vocal, he said that one’s opinion shouldn’t hit someone.

During his latest conversation with Unfiltered By Samdish, Manoj Tiwari spoke about Kangana Ranaut and said, “One should not keep one’s opinion so loud that it hits someone directly. An artist also has some responsibility.” When asked about Anurag Kashyap, Tiwari said, “I called Anurag Kashyap and asked him ‘kya ho gaya’. I tried to reason with him, but then he didn’t listen to me. So, I have stopped talking to him now.”

Tiwari also feels that Kangana’s behaviour towards Maharashtra Govt is harsh. He said on the show, “When she used to talk about Sushant (Singh Rajput), she was right. But then her attitude towards the Maharashtra government has been harsh. It’s not correct. You can say what you feel, but you should be respectful and within your limits, while talking about someone as being disrespectful is not the culture of this country.”

In his early interview, Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he often gets asked if she’s scared of speaking against the government. The filmmaker believed that democracy gives citizens a right to ask a question. He had said that if he’s intimidated for asking a question and later subjected to multiple attacks, he will never find such an atmosphere right.

