Karan Kundrra made a lot of noise over his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He lost the trophy but won two gems of his life, girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and best friend Umar Riaz. Unfortunately, his favourites were often at loggerheads inside the show. What happens now that the trio is outside the house? Scroll below for all the details!

Multiple times inside the show, Umar had mentioned how he only supported Teja for Karan. He would often pick up her issues and blast at her in front of other contestants. Things got worse after Rashami Desai entered the house as the differences kept growing.

Karan Kundrra however maintains that Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are also good friends. He explained, “To be honest, Tejasswi, Umar and I, we used to think alike and that is why we played together. I chose my girlfriend and my best friend because I know they were the strongest people. If Umar would get angry, it was because he was hurt and that happens when you expect from somebody.”

When asked about Umar Riaz clarifying that he doesn’t consider Tejasswi Prakas his friend, Karan Kundrra added, “No, I am telling you. There was one time when Teja was working out and she asked about a protein shake. Umar being a doctor and a fitness freak himself, recommended her something else. I have it, you take it.”

He also cited an example from Bigg Boss 15, “I was not in that situation but Pratik suggested her to take the earlier protein she was talking about. Umar was so angry. He told Teja, “Tu wo bolegi jo mai tujhe bolunga, tu meri friend hai.” Name one task when he didn’t play for Tejasswi or one situation when she didn’t save him. I was between them but you cannot negate the fact that they would end up coming and talking to each other. They also shared mutual respect for each other.”

“Things changed late for whatever reasons but they were also friends. If they come to my house now, mai sambhal lunga! Maine ye kiya hai, maine is show me sambhala hi hai. I understand both of them are high on temper but have you realized, these are the kind of people I end up liking?” Karan Kundrra added.

Talking about Umar Riaz, Karan shared, “As much as I’ve known Umar in the show, I’ve understood him as a human being, his history, personality. And that is how I have dealt with him. I never fought with him because it would have made no sense. I always spoke to him emotionally because that is how he understands. Umar ko jab gussa ata hai, wo kisika nahi sunta.”

“Both these projects that I have taken over, I love both of them to bits,” Karan Kundrra concluded.

Well, we love the trio and can’t wait to see them reunite soon!

