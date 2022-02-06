A lot of accusations were levelled against Karan Kundrra when he was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor was slammed by Salman Khan for not standing up for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Many even felt his certain aggression and possessiveness made him a toxic boyfriend. Looks like the saga continues outside the house but this time, he’s clapping back. Scroll below for details!

If most remember, a couple of weeks back, Karan’s sister Meenu took digs at Tejasswi over jumping into the pool when she was stressed. She had tweeted, “I need a pool too.” And in another tweet, she had written, “BB will never have pools in the house going forward.”

Karan Kundrra was indulged in a Q&A session with his fans yesterday on Twitter. A user shared screenshots of his sister and asked him what he has to say about it. Reacting to the same, the Bigg Boss 15 second runner-up wrote, “haha savage”

To this, a user wrote, “Ohh! really Slow claps Savage? @kkundrra Making fun of teja. I think you changed but my bad u r same person who always disrespected Teja. Bcoz of teja we respects you ow nothing. Thank you kk today u opened my Eyes Bappa protect Teja EVIL EYES OFF TEJASSWIPRAKASH”

Karan Kundrra did not hold himself back either and clapped back saying, “Dekh behen.. mujhe mat sikhaa.. thoda karela khaana band kar aur beer pe toh samajh jayegi ki yeh meri gf aur meri behen abh meri family hain. Aur Kundrra khud handle karega.. agar kuch accha nai kar sakte toh bura mat kar..shikku vaise bhi kuch farak padhta hai mujhe aur lads ko”

Several others then came to defend Karan in the comments section.

On the professional front, Karan is still looking for his next. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, will be seen in Naagin 6.

