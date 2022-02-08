Bigg Boss 15 came to an end on January 30 and saw Tejasswi Prakash taking home the winner’s trophy. When the Naagin 6 actress took home Rs 40 lakh along with the title, the show’s third runners-up, Nishant Bhat took a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh – money from the winner and exited the show on his terms.

Advertisement

In a recent exclusive conversation, Nishant opened up about taking the briefcase. He also got candid about Ms Prakash winning the trophy and whether she deserved it. The choreographer also shed light on the silence that followed Salman Khan naming her the winner. Read on.

Advertisement

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash taking home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Nishant Bhat said, “Honestly, mere liye winning itna (important) nai tha. Mere liye dharshako ka pyaar jeetna hi victory thi.” He continued, “Because Pratik is my friend, I wanted either Pratik or Shamita to win the show. But Teja bhi mera utna hi aachi dost hai, humara bond bhi kafi aacha raha hai iss show pe, toh Teja jeeti toh mujhe khushi hi hui”

Nishant Bhat continued, “Rahi baat Karan jeeta toh bhi mujhe khushi hi hoti – kyuki yeh pancho mere aache dost rahe hai show pe – of course with the graph going up and down. Inme se koi bhi jeeta toh mujhe khushi hi hoti.” Talking about the silence following Tejasswi Prakash being crowned the winner, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist said, “Maine itna notice nahi kiya tha. But ha, sab log chahte the ki Pratik jeete.”

Justifying Tejasswi Prakash’s win, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist said, said, “Par agar Teja jeeti hai toh Teja ka bhi ek yogdaan raha hai show pe. Woh kaisa bhi ho, kyuki iss show mein sahi, galat aur inn sari cheezo ko hum dhekte nahi hai. Unka bhi vyaktitv bahot aache se dhikhaya hai. Toh audience ne agar usse choice kiya hai toh audiences ko unhone ek hisab se entertain kiya hai, woh kissi bhi tareeke se ho, usne apna 100% diya hai.”

Nishant Bhat added, “Iske wajeh se woh show ki winner rahi hai. Toh I am happy that she has won.”

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘A Legend’ Over Lata Mangeshkar Funeral Controversy, Says “Namaz Paddne Ke Baad Phooka…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube