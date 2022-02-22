90s kids and young adults have witnessed the growth of Indian comedians like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Johnny Lever, amongst others. One such popular name is Raju Srivastava who effortlessly kept the audience entertained through his reality shows in the 2000s. In a previous interview, the comedian had spoken about the time he performed for PM Narendra Modi and how impressed the leader was, with his work.

Comedian Raju is famous for his work in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which enjoyed a high viewership during its time. He was also a part of films and shows like Adaalat, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Hyderabad Nawabs, some of which worked quite well at the box office.

A while back, Raju Srivastava interacted with comedian Sorabh Pant, on his YouTube channel, where he opened up about his experience of performing for PM Modi.

“Gujarat me mera show tha, jo patang udayi jati hai, wo tyohaar me. Toh vaha pe Modiji aane wale the, badi security vicurity thi sab charo taraf. Humlog ki bhi talashi valashi li ja rahi thi. Kutte vutte chode gaye, kutte vutte sunghke gaye. Uske baad aa gaye ek do IAS officers. ‘Mr Srivastava, toh ap kya karenge? Kya kya perform karenge?’ Mene kaha ye office ka kaam nai hai. Ki ap file jaisa bana rahe ho. Approve kar rahe ho kuch. Mahaul dekh ke, mood dekh ke karenge,” Raju Srivastava said.

He explained how he was asked to keep his set limited to 5 minutes and was constantly reminded to not exceed the time slot.

Recalling the whole experience, Raju Srivastava said, “Shuru me keh rahe ‘Modiji ka mat kariye (mimicry)’. Main aaya, pehle hi joke maine unpe mara, Modiji pe. Bohot hasse, taali maar maar ke hasse. Aur 10 se 15 minute ho gaya, mene mic se hi bola. Public khush thi, taali vaali baja rahe the, once more, once more ho raha hai. Toh maine Modiji se kaha, ‘Sir, mujhe bataya gaya hai ki aapko nikalna hai, apke pass time…’ (as a reply PM Modi said) ‘nai, nai, nai, nai, are sunao, bhot anand aa raha hai. Aapko bohot din baad sun raha hun bohot anand aa raha hai. Sunaiye, sunaiye, mere pass samay hai.’”

