Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are funny and this is more than evident from their interactions with fans and the media. The couple, who is expecting their first kid in a couple of months, recently got candid about a number of things related to the unborn child and whether or not they will have more.

In their new video, for their YouTube channel LOL – Life of Limbachiyaas, Bharti and Haarsh pulled each other’s legs as they decide their kid’s career, the writer wanting more kids in the future and more. Read all they spoke about below.

In the video shared on their Youtube channel, the first question the celebrity couple answer is whether their child will be a comedian like Bharti Singh or a writer like Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Quickly responding, Bharti says, “Bachcha comedian hoga kyunki writers ko paise nahi milte. Aur comedians ko…uff uff uff (The child will be a comedian because writers don’t get paid. Whereas, comedians, rake in the moolah).” Stopping her immediately, Haarsh points out the high writing budgets being kept for shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix, saying, “Itne paise milte hai ki utne mein 5-6 Bharti Singh aa jaaye (You get so much money that you can get 5-6 Bharti Singhs in that amount).”

The video then sees Bharti Singh telling Haarsh Limbachiyaa that if he had so much of a problem with comedians, they should stop acting and he should focus on writing alone. She said, “Tum jaa ke likho deewaron pe, ‘Yahaan pe kachra mat phenko’, ‘Yahaan parking karo’ (Go and write awareness messages on walls – ‘Don’t litter here’, ‘Do not park here’).” Addressing the audiences watching the video, she added, “Aap bhi hume kisi langar mein dekhenge phir. ‘Uncle, dena roti’ (Afterwards, you will find us asking for food at a gurdwara).”

Talking about having more kids in the future, Bharti Singh said that Haarsh Limbachiyaa is open to the idea if they like the experience of parenthood. She said, “Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon (It’s not a curry that if everyone enjoys, we will make more. That is not how it works. I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman).” When her husband joked that she should overtake her mother (who had three children), the comedian said, “Maa toh meri velli thi, main velli nahi hoon (My mother had a lot of time on her hands but I don’t).”

On the work front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently hosting the Colors’ reality show Hunarbaaz together. The show talent is being judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

