Rannvijay Singha is a well-known actor and TV host in the film industry. He was seen hosting Shark Tank India recently and gained a lot of attention after a video of him offering an MBA course to an entrepreneur contestant went viral on social media. The video sparked a meme fest on social media.

In a viral video, Rannvijay was seen offering an MBA degree from an educational platform for an entrepreneur who is an IIT-PhD. The video gave rise to a plethora of memes on the actor-turned-VJ. Now he reacts to the viral memes and the video clip becoming a hot topic on the internet.

During a conversation with ETimes, Rannvijay Singha revealed that grew thick skin over the years ever since he hosted Splitsvilla and Roadies. He is now used to all the spoofs and memes on him. He further said that it was his job as a host to offer the MBA degree for them and he did it.

Singha further said, “I am not there to judge that if you have three other degrees, I should give you this or I shouldn’t. As per the concept of the show, it is the Sharks who decide that you should be given this. Another point is that there are many engineers, who also do an MBA, it is not connected but it’s because they want to cover all their bases. You can do an MBA or engineering from the biggest institutes but you might not know a lot about digital marketing. There’s a possibility. Like I don’t know anything about the law but if someone offers me a law degree I would love to do it. Because I want to know the contracts I am getting into. I always think that law is one thing that I’d always wanted to do. A person who is well educated, that person will always understand the value of an extra degree or education.”

However, Rannvijay Singha agreed that the memes on him that are going viral are funny and claims it is the best thing that can happen to a new show. “It’s actually funny. I won’t deny that somebody is from IIT, you are giving them a course in something else. Meme means that people are so involved in the show and they are watching the show and know everything about that person. I like that factor and it keeps me current. It’s giving me an opportunity for the media to ask me a question and express myself. People found that moment funny and meme-worthy and I don’t feel bad about it because I’ve seen a lot during the early stage of my career when I was 20-23 and had just started doing Roadies,” he said.

