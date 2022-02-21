Time and again we have seen actors and actresses accusing filmmakers of sexual harassment. During the #MeToo wave we saw many celebs calling out names of their co-stars, directors, producers, and others while accusing them of s*xual exploitation at the workplace. The latest celeb to open up about the same is Internet sensation Urfi Javed.

Urfi, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has recently called out a casting director of attempting a s*xual assault on her. In a series of Insta stories, Javed accused Obed Afridi of asking sexual favours from young girls like her. The reality star in her Insta stories has claimed that the casting director has made inappropriate statements and indecent moves.

Soon after Urfi Javed posted the same on her Insta stories, TV actor Priyank Sharma was amongst the early ones to lend his support. Priyank re-shared her Insta story on his social media, the screenshot of which Urfi shared on her Insta stories.

Check out the screenshots below:

Seems like a few also claimed that Urfi Javed made false accusations against the casting director Afridi. Clearing the same, she wrote in her last Insta story, “I’ve worked with so many people, why will I accuse you of anything if we end up on good terms, This isn’t even about the money he owns me anymore, I have evidence where he ma*turbated in front of young girls, telling them it’s a video meeting. I am fighting against him coz he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn’t a crime but s*xual assaulting a girl is you bit*h.”

Earlier, in a post, Urfi Javed had opened up about her failed career and failed life in detail.

