Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is quite known for her unique yet bold fashion choices. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following of 2.3 million on her Instagram handles, at times faces a lot of heat from the trolls over her fashion sense.

For the unversed, other than Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi is also known for her contributions to the TV industry. The actress is known for her roles in shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Daayan, Jiji Maa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and many more other serials.

So, Urfi Javed has been one of the few social media fashion influencers who have been targeted by the netizens on the platform. Recently, the actress shared a post, which received troll comments by social media users. The said post shows her appearing in a new outfit. Urfi was seen in a two-piece dress that had an overall blue theme. The dress also had tie-dye patterns that complimented the overall looks. Captioning the post Urfi said, “Looking at the pizza over,” followed by the eye emoji.

While there was a lot of love on the post by Urfi Javed’s fans, there were many troll comments to the post as well. One user said, “आपको किसी पागल खाने मे भर्ती होना चाहिए “. Another user said, “Drama😂 “. A user wrote, “Suhana khan ki nakal ki he “. While one user said, “Lagta he kothe pe jaane ka time hogaya he iski😂 “, another user said, “Aaj pahli baar hot 🔥 lagi ho🍊🍊Pahle kuch dikhta hi nhi tha “.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed opened up on her views on the constant comparisons between her and Rakhi Sawant. During her recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, the actress said, “Whatever she does, she doesn’t care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don’t mind being compared to her, it’s actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don’t mind being compared with her, I don’t like putting women down.”

