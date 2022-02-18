The hijab row controversy is the most talked about topic of discussion in our country right now. It started with college in Southern India banning ‘Hijab’ in college and this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the Muslim population in the country. Expressing her thoughts on this now is television actress, Urfi Javed. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, Pragya Singh Thakur who happens to be a BJP member of parliament from Madhya Pradesh expressed her views on the hijab row and it didn’t sit well with a lot of people who slammed her for her point of view.

Interacting with paparazzi today in the city, Urfi Javed was asked about her views on the hijab row controversy. Reacting to it, the actress said, “I just want to say it’s a woman’s right to wear whatever she wants. In fact, itne saalon ki ladai isliye nahi thi ki hum hijab na pehne, itne saalon ki ladyi isliye thi so that women can wear whatever they want. Even if they wear hijab in school, what’s the big deal about it? If you can wear whatever the f*ck you want in a parliament or wherever, so what’s the big deal?” as reported by ETimes.

Urfi Javed continued and added, “I am not against anything. That’s what I said. It was just an example. I am not against that (Pragya Thakur wearing what she does), so I am not even against girls wearing hijab in school. Look at me. Do I look like the one who will be against anyone wearing anything?”

Meanwhile, Pragya Singh Thakur spoke about ‘#HijabRow’ at a temple during an event in Madhya Pradesh where she said, “No need to wear hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses wear hijab. You have a madrasa. If you wear hijab there we have nothing to do… outside, where there is ‘Hindu samaj’, they are not required…”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s reaction to the hijab row controversy? Tell us in the comments below.

