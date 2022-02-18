Sony TV’s latest show, Shark Tank India is garnering quite some attention from the audience. Well, judges of the show recently graced the stage of comedian Kapil’s, The Kapil Sharma Show. The recently shared, uncensored clip of the comedy show, witnessed Shark Tank’s, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal taking hilarious jib at comedians for exposing the lies!

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is the remake of an American show in which the participants of the show would present their brand to a panel of judges and ask them to invest in their respective brands. Out of 7, Aman (the co-founder of boAt) and Anupam (the founder and Ceo of People group) are the two judges of the show’s Indian version.

In a recently uploaded uncensored video of The Kapil Sharma Show’s recent episode, we can see the host Kapil Sharma talking with all 7 sharks from the show Shark Tank India. In the video, we see Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal jokingly talking about how the host has exposed their secrets that it’s not the show but them who are personally investing in the businesses.

While talking to Kapil Sharma, Aman Gupta confirmed that it was the sharks who were investing their own money into the businesses and that it’s not the channel’s money. The shark also joked about how his wife Priya Dagar, always questions him on the deals he signs on the show. Aman said, “Every time my wife is unhappy with any of the deals I have made on Shark Tank, she comes home in the evening and asks me, ‘Is this a thing to buy? This is what you spent your money on? I could have gone shopping instead, bought a new bag, or new clothes… What was the need to invest in this company?”

Continuing on this topic, Anupam Mittal took over and joked around with Kapil for exposing their secret on live TV. He said, “You have let out our secret. We lied at home that Sony invested the money, and now our family knows that we lied, and now we are in deep trouble.”

