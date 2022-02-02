As Shark Tank India enters its final week, the show is getting more and more interesting. In a recent promo, one of the sharks and Lenskart founder will be seen pitching his idea. Meanwhile, the recent episode saw Aman Gupta getting annoyed by one of the pitchers as he confuses him with Anupam Mittal. He even called him a ‘confused sperm’ as he wasn’t convinced with his idea.

In the business reality show, entrepreneurs from various fields share their idea while the sharks in return give their expertise and invest money so that they can grow. Apart from Gupta and Mittal, the show features, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh.

In the latest episode, two pitchers appeared on Shark Tank with their business Growfitter, a fitness tracking app that also sells people health insurance. Apart from Aman Gupta, none of the sharks was interested, claiming they didn’t like the product.

On the other hand, Aman Gupta seemed interested but he wasn’t convinced, talking with the entrepreneurs, the co-founder of Boat told, “I like your energy but your business model is confused like there is confused sperm,” this makes other sharks laugh while BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover says, “This was in Vicky Donor.”

Later, the pitcher while explaining his business model mistakes Aman for Anupam Mittal. Responding to this, Gupta asks loudly, “Kya bola mujhe (What did you call me)?”

As the pitcher realises his mistake, he humbly apologises to the shark. While Anupam adds, “The names are confusing. Not a big deal.”

Meanwhile, the seven sharks, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh, recently came together for a chat.

During the conversation, Gupta feels happy to contribute something to the startups, he says, “If people are not inspired after watching this show, phir toh bas rehne hi do (then just let it be). When Shark Tank began, start-ups were not dinner table conversations. But now, even my father has started behaving like a shark where he is interested if someone talks to him about a new business idea.”

Aman Gupta adds, “If people haven’t learnt from Peyush how to think big or from Ashneer how to have strict business conversations, then it’s their problem. Instead of learning from the expertise of sharks, if you still want to watch saas-bahu serials, then something is wrong with you. Then, you should leave this (Shark Tank) for people who have some brain.”

