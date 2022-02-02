Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty turns a year older today. The actress, who’s grabbing headlines for multiple reasons, celebrates her big day on Feb 2. This weekend, Television’s most controversial reality show BB 15 came to an end. After entertaining fans for close to 4 months, concluded on a grand note that saw Tejasswi Prakash emerging as a winner followed by Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as first and 2nd runners-up, respectively. The reality show saw Teja, Pratik, Karan and Shamita as its top 4 finalists. However, due to lesser votes, she had to leave despite coming so close to the trophy.

Advertisement

On the occasion of her birthday, boyfriend Raqesh took to his social media account to wish his girlfriend in the most romantic way possible. The first picture sees Shamita blushing as Raqesh lifts her in his arms. The next photo sees them posing for a selfie while the actress has her arm wrapped around his neck.

Wishing Shamita Shetty on her birthday, Raqesh Bapat called her ‘love’ and wrote, “Happy Birthday love” with a red heart emoji. Soon after his post, a netizen commented on their post and questioned them for their PDA. A comment read, “Kabtak chipte rahega!!.” Read below:

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita Shetty went on a romantic date night with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat on the occasion of her birthday. Last night, the duo was snapped by the shutterbugs as indulged in some PDA. For the date night, Shamita picked a thigh-high tube metallic dress which she paired with minimal jewellery. Letting her hair down, she looked chic. Raqesh, on the other hand, complemented her with a black shirt and white ripped denim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shamita’s sister and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to wish her Tunki. Sharing a picture-based video, Shilpa penned a heartfelt post and called her Tigress. She wrote, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always.”

Koimoi team wishes Shamita Shetty, a very Happy Birthday!

Must Read: Naagin 6: Sudhaa Chandran & Urvashi Dholakia Join The Cast Of The Fantasy-Fiction Franchise Starring Tejasswi Prakash



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube