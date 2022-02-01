Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been making headlines ever since they entered Bigg Boss 15. From their budding romance rumours to cheering upon each other in the house, their fans fondly call them #TejRan together. In a recent interview, Karan revealed that Tejasswi surprised her at 5:30 AM in the morning after she landed straight at his house after winning the show while he was sleeping. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan was in the top three finalists and played really well throughout the season. He was evicted and announced the second runner-up after Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi became the top two finalists for the season.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Karan Kundrra revealed that instead of celebrating her win with her family, Tejasswi Prakash landed at his house at 5:30 AM in the morning to surprise him. Isn’t that cute? We are not crying, you are.

Karan Kundrra said, “Tejasswi didn’t have my address or phone number, but as soon as she came out of the house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha (I had slept off), she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute.”

Meanwhile, a source – who was present on the Bigg Boss 15 sets, has revealed that Karan was distraught and cried a lot. The insider, while stating that Karan was visibly unhappy with his loss, opened up about Kundrra’s reaction to not winning the show. The insider told BollywoodLife, “Karan was really disappointed with the result. When he came out of the sets he was almost in tears. It was evident that he was crying.”

What are your thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash surprising Karan at 5:30 AM in the morning? Tell us in the space below.

