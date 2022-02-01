TV actress Sara Khan became a household name for her appearance in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai as Sadhna. She also was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. But did you know once several reports falsely claimed that the actress was arrested in Pakistan? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2017, the actress went to Pakistan to shoot her first TV show. She is the first Indian actress to do a Pakistani show which is produced by top-notch producer Sana Shahnawaz. Previously, she has also appeared in Pakistani films.

It was reported that Sara Khan was arrested by the cops in the country after extending her stay beyond what was specified in her visa. As a result, she faced legal detention of six days and a fine. However, the actress quashed the reports and clarified that she is fine in the country and was not in police custody.

As reported by India.com, Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai actress said, “I was told to stay back for my NOC and I stayed in my five-star hotel not in police custody. I don’t know who the f**k is spreading such news. I was not doing anything illegal there. I stayed back to get the NOC. I was two days above my visa because of flight issues. Then, the immigration people told me that I need to take the NOC. Then, I stayed back there got the NOC and came back to Mumbai. I was not detained, I was retained there. The NOC is needed from the Ministry level and I stayed back. Throughout my trip, I have been active on social media, how can people spread such stupid rumours. What the f**k…I am shooting for my show there.”

Sara Khan also spoke about her role in the Pakistani TV show. She said, “Whatever role that I have done be it a Naagin in Sasuraal Simar Ka and now a Daayan in Kawach, I have done with conviction and now it’s an honoor to do my first Pakistani Drama series. In Pakistan, serials and films do not have a demarcation like in India. In fact, the Pakistani TV industry is biggest there. So, I am super excited.”

