Shark Tank India has taken over the county for its unique yet very enlightening content. On the other hand, youngsters are having a gala time by making and sharing memes about the show. Recently, an Instagram page reimagined Akshay Kumar’s Raju from the cult classic Phir Hera Pheri pitching his iconic ‘25 din mein paisa double’ scheme to the sharks.

Advertisement

The movie is a 2006 comedy film co-written and directed by Neeraj Vora. The movie is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2000 film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead. Reportedly, the central plot takes inspiration from the 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several memes from Shark Tank India featuring Phir Hera Pheri dialogues have gone viral. However, Scoop Whoop shared a mashup video between the reality show and the movie, which is taking over the internet as it gets hilarious and hilarious every second.

In the video, Raju played by Akshay Kumar is seen going in the Shark Tank with his well-known ‘25 din mein paisa double’ scheme. Check out how sharks react to his scheme.

Reacting to the hilarious video, a user wrote, “Kya entrepreneur banega re tu,” another wrote, “Peyush Bansal kar skte h iss business me!” a third user commented, “Kachra Seth yaa totla Seth ko pass jao, 70 lakh for 5% equity ka offer leke,” a fourth user wrote, “Bansal would’ve agreed n thats why he’s missing in the video,” a fifth user said, “Imagine, Lakshmi cheat Fund overtake BharatPe.”

Shark Tank India is an Indian version of the American show of the same name. The sharks of the show include Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Ghazal Alagh (Mama Earth), Namita Thapar (Executive Director Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics). While Rannvijay Singh Singha is the host of the business reality show.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Almost Faces A Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Tube Top Slips While Dancing; Netizens Troll, “Garibo Ki Mia Khalifa” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube