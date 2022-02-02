Bigg Boss 15 is over but the buzz is still sky-high. From Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra being head over heels in love with each other to Shamita Shetty opening up about her loss, a lot is happening. But fans have been going gaga over what runner-up Pratik Sehajpal has to say about his journey. Scroll below for it all and his reaction to his ‘casanova’ image.

Pratik indeed witnessed a pool of emotions during his Bigg Boss 15 journey. Unfortunately, his journey video revolved around the 3 women he made noise around in the house – Neha Bhasin, Akasa Singh, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Furthermore, the background music was ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

People often call him ‘casanova’ but Pratik Sehajpal is far from it in reality. Reacting to his public image, the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up exclusively told us, “Mujhe bohot misunderstand actually bachpan se hi kiya gaya hai. Maine bohot koshish ki hai logo ko samjhane ki ki mai aisa nahi hu, mujhe samajhne ki koshish karo. But sabke apne apne opinions hote hai.”

Pratik Sehajpal continued, “Jab mai show se bahar nikla, I’m sure logo ka nazariyaa badal gaya hoga. Mereko hamesha se problem rahi hai jab kisine judge kia hai, lekin log hote hai jo judge karte hai zindagi me. Ab kya bol sakte hai yaar! Apni zindagi me maine aurato ko bohot izzat di hai and I have never misled anyone, neither in my real life nor in the show. Na maine kisika dil todna chaha hai aur mujhe dar lagta hai.”

Just not that, Pratik says he’s always kept his relations clear with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Akasa Singh, and Neha Bhasin.

“I have always kept it clear that all of them were my friends. Not just them, I have always also told the world openly that I have just maintained a friendship. Wo baat un sab ladkio ko bhi pata hai chahe wo Akasa ho, Devoleena ho ya jo bhi ho. Jisko misunderstand karna hai wo karenge hi,” Pratik Sehajpal concluded.

