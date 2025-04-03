Chamak – The Conclusion Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Paramveer Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar & Others

Creator & Director: Rohit Jugraj

Streaming On: Sony Liv

Language: Hindi

Runtime: Episodes 7 – 12, each episode of 50 minutes

Chamak, when loosely translated in English, means glitter! But if we delve deeper, then it also means a momentary flash of light. It is radiance, sparkle, flare, and everything glorious! So, does the conclusion of this web series serve as a meaning for all these synonyms of Chamak? Well, I am a little dicey and confused. But I am sure I might come to a conclusion by the time I collect all the thoughts I had while watching the second part of this web series on Sony Liv!

But before I dive into scrutinizing the second season, here is a little update on the first season, which was an interesting setup despite the flaws and shortcomings. And for those who are not aware of the story, then it is a hypothetical take on the story of Chamkila! The great singer from Punjab was brutally shot dead while performing, and Imtiaz Ali decided to pay tribute by making a film Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh!

Chamak – The Conclusion Review: What’s It About:

Coming to this version, it nowhere claims to be a take on Chamkila! It just builds the storeys of its story on the grave of two dead singers from Punjab – a couple called Tara Singh Gill and his wife whose name we hardly hear (just like Amarjot was sidelined in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila but you can dive into that discussion here!) Tara and his wife were the most popular singers in Punjab and were shot dead while performing due to a summon issued by some ‘Punjabi Savior’ group!

Years later, their son, Kaala, hides his identity, tries to find out who killed his dad, and digs into the backstories of each of his father’s companions – Jugal Brar, who is now an accomplished classical gharana singer of Punjab, Dhillon, who has left music far behind and is now an active politician, Grewal who established a film studio in Punjab but could not survive the competition and finally the most powerful of them all and closest to Chamkila ooops Tara Singh Gill – Pratap Deol who is now the most important person in the music industry of Punjab – a Music Moghul who owns, Teeja Sur.

Kaala is basically a criminal, but no one has a problem with that, not even the girl who falls in love with him (despite being scared that he is a criminal who has fled Canada after murder charges!) Now, Kaala initially hides his identity and finds all the four companions of his father, gets close to their kids, befriends them, and cheats on them (he has s*x with one of them), but all is fair in love and war! Season 1 ended with Kaala revealing his identity as the son of the legendary Tara Singh in the biggest musical event in Punjab (as his Nani reprimands him, Tara ke qaatilon ko dhoondhne ke liye Tara jaisa ban, qaatil apne aap tere saamne aa jaayega!) The moment Kaala follows Nani’s suggestion and reveals himself as Tara Da Puttar, he is immediately hailed, and jailed in framed drugs case.

Chamak – The Conclusion Review: What Works:

The only relief in this web series is the music, which is really nice and can be on your playlist for some time. Call it the Punjabi charm or luck, but the music works, and it works big time!

Chamak – The Conclusion Review: Star Performance:

Coming to the characters of Chamak, Manoj Pahwa is such a beauty to watch on screen as Pratap Deol! Even in the flashback parts, he looks absolutely stunning and kudos to the effects and makeup team there! Mohit Malik and his trajectory is impressive only because he is an actor who should be celebrated. But his character arc deserved so much more than being hurried into a Dud to Dracula-transition!

Ankita Goraya, who is playing the third Deol, needs special mention for shining in the final episode and grabbing attention. Navneet Nishan is a celebrated artist, and she holds a powerful grip on the story, but even her character turns into a nobody by the end of it! Coming to the lead, Paramveer Cheema honestly has very little to do in this season; I have no idea why! Even Isha Talwar fails to impress due to a crooked storyline that never grows!

Chamak – The Conclusion Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The series is written and directed by Rohit Jugraj. Unfortunately, the story that was built with an effort in part 1 (obviously with flaws) does not work on the flaws, and eventually, it eats up the entire part 2, with the flaws turning into issues that become impossible to handle. By the end of it, the entire story turns into such a mess with so many stories waiting to be closed that it turns into bloodshed, with people killing people like it is as easy as chopping carrots! I mean, stop, for god’s sake!

The one thing the Indian OTT industry needs to understand is that killing characters cannot be an option! They have made it look so easy and simple that people have started taking them seriously. I mean, look into the newspapers; killing people is becoming a common man’s common practice lately! I am not sure if it is this OTT impact, but it has something to do with this, honestly! I was never a person who has enjoyed bloodshed in her lifetime, but lately, I do not even blink or get uncomfortable looking at people killing people so normally in web series that it seems like a normal day-to-day thing! Anyway, I will keep this social impact conversation for some other day and come back to the web series. But at least you know that it won’t make sense at all after a point, just like this conversation, because literally nothing is happening except for people killing people and taking a blood bath (literally)!

Chamak – The Conclusion Review: Last Words:

Gippy Grewal is so impactful in the flashbacks that I have an urgent need to witness his version of this Chamkila story! In fact, this team should attempt that as an apology for whatever conclusion they have made to this story that honestly had brilliant potential! I was almost sold at the idea of a version of ‘What if Chamkila’s son returned’. What a brilliant plot to explore! But all that glitters is not Gold, and all that has Chamak cannot be Chamkila!

PS. Is it only me, or is there a sudden increase in Sandeep Reddy Vanga School of Filmmaking that I do not understand? Just kill, look drugged, and behave like a maniac for no reason?

3 stars. (1 star out of it is clearly for the music, and 1 star is for the teen sur that land so correctly – Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik & Manoj Pahwa!)

For more reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

