Sandeep Reddy Vanga has cemented his reputation as one of the most polarizing filmmakers in Indian cinema. With just three directorial ventures, Arjun Reddy (2017), its Bollywood adaptation Kabir Singh (2019), and Animal (2023), Vanga has already sparked intense debates about the portrayal of violence, masculinity, and gender dynamics on screen.

While many fans love his movies, his films have often been accused of normalizing aggression, leading many to wonder whether his cinematic style is a reflection of his own personality. Addressing these speculations, Vanga recently stated that he is not a violent person in real life. However, he added an intriguing caveat hinting at an alternative scenario in a different social order.

“I Cannot Do That in a Democracy”: Vanga on Violence

During a candid conversation with Komal Nahta on Game Changers, Vanga was asked if he shares the violent traits of his protagonists. In response, he made a statement that raised eyebrows. “I cannot do that in a democracy. Otherwise (if not for democracy), obviously; because the person opposite us would also do the same. If it were the Stone Age, he would do something, and you would react accordingly, right?” he remarked.

Interestingly, Vanga also expressed support for film censorship, an unusual stance for a director known for pushing boundaries. He argued that censorship should be overseen by retired filmmakers who understand the art of storytelling rather than bureaucratic officials who may lack the necessary perspective.

While acknowledging the importance of content regulation, he also pressed on the need for flexibility, advocating for a certification-based approach rather than arbitrary content cuts. Hollywood has censorship too. What you can do, however, is to categorise films appropriately, such as R-rated, instead of refusing certificates or chopping a film,” Vanga remarked.

So far, all his three films have been heavily criticized for portraying volatile, aggressive male leads who resort to physical and emotional dominance. Despite this, the movies have enjoyed massive commercial success, cementing Vanga’s status as a filmmaker with an unapologetic creative vision. The director is currently working on Spirit with Prabhas and is set to work on a sequel to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, both of which are expected to break any limit set by previous Vanga movies.

