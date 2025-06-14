A few Bollywood actors have conquered the post-COVID phase like a boss, and Ranbir Kapoor is one of those. The superstar has become a different beast altogether, reaching new heights of stardom. His number game at the Indian box office has improved a lot, especially with a monster hit like Animal. With his last release roaring at ticket windows, the actor has also managed to go past the 1000 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ranbir’s script choices have always been impressive, but more importantly, they have also resulted in big box office numbers. In the post-pandemic era, he has been involved in four theatrical releases, and it all started with Shamshera, which remains his only failure. Backed by YRF, it failed to generate the expected business, but thereafter, Ranbir kept reaching new heights.

Ranbir Kapoor is unstoppable with just one failure post-COVID!

Shamshera did a business of 43 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a flop. After Shamshera’s failure, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Brahmastra. It amassed a strong 268 crore net, but due to its high budget, it secured an average verdict. Following it was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Again, due to the high cost, it was declared an average. It did a business of 146 crore net.

Ranbir’s last theatrical release was Animal, and we all know how epic a success it was. At the Indian box office, it amassed a mind-blowing 554 crore net collection and secured a super hit verdict.

Overall, the actor delivered only one failure and amassed a cumulative collection of 1011 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a commendable feat.

Ranbir Kapoor’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Shamshera – Flop

Brahmastra – Average

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Average

Animal – Super hit

Post-COVID success ratio of Ranbir Kapoor

Using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Ranbir Kapoor’s post-COVID success ratio is 75%, which is impressive. And with films like Ramayana, Dhoom 4, and Animal Park in the pipeline, he will only rise.

