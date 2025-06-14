Kajol is all set to make her horror debut with Maa. What makes it more special? It’s produced by Ajay Devgn and reportedly carries forward the Shaitaan universe. But do you know that the actress could make almost 372% higher opening than her husband’s first film in the genre? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Maa Box Office Prediction

Vishal Furia’s directorial is enjoying a massive pre-release buzz. It is the most anticipated film on IMDb and has already registered 15.3K interest in BookMyShow. The only possible roadblock is its clash with Sonakshi Sinha & Paresh Rawal’s Nikita Roy, which is also a horror film. The footfalls could get divided, impacting its box office collections.

According to current trends, Maa is set for an opening in the range of 6-8 crores at the Indian box office. It will also be battling against Sitaare Zameen Par and Housefull 5, but the niches are different, so there’s scope for co-existence.

Ajay Devgn’s debut in the horror genre

Ajay Devgn made his debut in the horror genre almost 22 years ago with Ram Gopal Varma‘s Bhoot. The 2003 film earned 1.27 crores on its opening day and 14.48 crores in its lifetime.

It was made on a reported budget of 6.75 crores, as per Box Office India. Bhoot gained the hit verdict.

Kajol vs Ajay Devgn’s horror debut at the box office

Given the current prediction, if even Maa opens at 6 crores, Kajol could easily earn 372% higher than Bhoot’s opening day of 1.27 crores. But this time, it’s going to be a win-win for both as the leading actor and the producer, respectively!

More about Maa

Maa is produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. It is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The ensemble cast also features Ronit Bose Roy and Indranil Sen Gupta.

