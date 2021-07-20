Actors Rahul Bose and Ronit Roy took to social media on Monday to motivate fans and followers to work harder on fitness.

Rahul shared a video of himself where he can be seen performing upside-down crunches, while his trainer supports him, holding his feet.

Rahul Bose wrote in an Instagram post: “Five sets of ridiculous pain. Those cute twists at the top? The Devil’s children. (Also known as When Your Trainer Refuses To Let Your Legs Go).” He tagged the post with #bettertojuststopeating.

Ronit Roy shared photographs from the gym and wrote: “Option to working hard is not an option. At least not the one you should take #ronitboseroy #ronitroy #rbr #rr #fitness #workhard #nevergiveup.”

On the work front, Rahul Roy was last seen in Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee’s web series “Bombay Begums“, which dropped earlier this year.

Ronit will be next seen in the forthcoming films “Shamshera”, “Hungama 2” and “Liger”.

