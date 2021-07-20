Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, made the headlines late last night when the Mumbai police arrested him for allegedly creating and publishing p*rnographic content. This arrest comes after an FIR was filed by a woman, actress-model Sagarika Shona Suman, almost six months ago (February 2021). Now, after his arrest, an undated interview of Sagarika has come to the fore.

In this interview, the actress-model is seen leveling a series of allegations against Kundra, claiming that she had been offered a role in a web series produced by him in August 2020. In the video – which went viral in February 2021 – Sagarika states that she was asked to give her audition for the web series via video call where three people, one of them allegedly Kundra, demanded a n*de audition from her.

As reported by Republic World, in the video, Sagarika Shona Suman claimed, “I am a model and I am working in the industry for 3-4 years. I have not done a lot of work. During the lockdown, certain things happened that I want to share. In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat ji who offered me a web series owned and produced by Raj Kundra. I asked him about Raj Kundra and he told me he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband.”

Continuing further, Sagarika Shona Suman says, “He told me if I joined (the web series), I would continue to get work and I would reach great heights. So I agreed and then he told me to audition. I told him it’s COVID so how will I give the audition. So he said you can do it via video call. When I joined the video call, he demanded that I give a n*de audition. I was shocked and I refused. The video call had three people- one of whom had their face covered and one of them was Raj Kundra I think. I want that if he is involved in such things, he is arrested and such a racket is exposed.”

Take a look at the video here:

As per the statement released by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, they have enough evidence against Raj Kundra to prove he is a main part of the conspiracy. He was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Monday evening, following which he was arrested.

