Rakhi Sawant is well known for her kicka*s replies on whatever is happening around us. Earlier, the actress used to be quite aggressive in her reactions, but lately, she has learned to keep calm and destroy like a boss. And yes, fans are loving this new version of Rakhi! The latest she spoke is about Mika Singh’s car breaking down in Mumbai rains.

Advertisement

Yesterday, we reported how Mika’s car broke down amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The Aaj Ki Party singer was blessed to see several people coming to his rescue. Over hundreds of people had come to help the singer with his vehicle. Now, the ‘queen of no filter’ has reacted to the news, and her words are a subtle sarcastic dig.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant was spotter outside her gym yesterday. As usual, the paparazzi was out there to take her masala bytes. When asked about Mika Singh’s car incident, Rakhi said, “Wow, so sweet. Chalo, acha hai, ab nayee car le lenge (it’s good, now he’ll buy a new car).” Now, that was really calm words from Rakhi’s mouth. Of course, it had a pinch of sarcasm in it!

Rakhi Sawant further explained why she didn’t meet Mika Singh at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar‘s wedding. She said, “Vikas (Gupta) and I left for home immediately. When we reached, she (mother) was unconscious. We prayed, called a doctor,” reports Hindustan Times.

Rakhi even said that she had decided to perform on her ‘Dream Mein Entry’ song but couldn’t do it. “I couldn’t give a proper performance at the wedding. But that’s okay, our best wishes are with them. Everyone was telling me that we’ll dance on Dream Mein Entry, but we couldn’t as I left within an hour or two. The moment Daler Mehendi’s performance began, my mother messaged me,” she added.

Must Read: When Divyanka Tripathi Was Accused Of Throwing Tantrums & Halting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Shoot For 1 Hour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube