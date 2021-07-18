Rahul Vaidya has been in the news for the last several days because of his wedding to actress Disha Parmar and the ceremonies that surrounded it. While the singer and actress are husband and wife, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed that his first night with Disha was hilarious thanks to the various cameos his family members made in the night and early morning.

Advertisement

In the video shared by a fan page, Rahul recalls his first night in front of his near and dear ones. In it, he spills the beans on what his family members – namely his mamajis and cousins – did to make the night ‘memorable.’ From being in his room till the wee hours of the morning to an uncle knocking at his door at 8 am – read all the singer encountered on the first night of his married life.

Advertisement

In the video, Rahul Vaidya is heard saying, “Mere mama aaj subah aae mere room mein (My uncle came to my room this morning). He has been in my room since 8am today. It was my first night, I want to tell you all. We are all family, there are my two cousins, Shreyas and Arpit, they were partying with me. I told them to come to my room. Don’t know what happened but they, and my other uncle Manoj mama, came to my room at 3am. My first night is going on. And my wife asked me, ‘Humare room mein aur bhi koi hai kya (Is there someone else in our room?)’ I said yes. So these are the legendary people,”

That wasn’t all; Rahul Vaidya further added that another came knocking at his doors at 8 am asking for a jacket left in the singer’s room. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, while addressing this mamaji directly, said, “Mama, 12 baje bhi jacket lia ja sakta tha. But thank you 8 baje aake meri neend kharab karne ke liye (You could have taken the jacket back even at 12. But thanks for ruining my sleep at 8).”

We bet Rahul and Disha Parmar will never forget their first night together for a long, long time. Check out the video here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday, July 16, in the presence of their friends and family. Besides a reception on the same day, the couple also hosted one on Saturday night.

Must Read: Ravi Dubey Shocks His Fans With 30-Day Drastic Transformation! 90-Mins Weight Training, 10 Kms Jog & Much More – Have A Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube