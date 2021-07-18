Ravi Dubey became a household name thanks to his performance in daily soaps like Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja and web series like Jamai Raja 2.0. Besides acting, Ravi also made a name for himself by hosting several shows, including India’s Best Dramebaaz, Rising Star 2, Sabse Smart Kaun and more.

Recently, the actor shared a one-month physical transformation comparison picture, and it had us in awe. What surprised many was the fact that excess 10 kgs without supplements or protein shakes. The actor-turned-producer followed a rigorous regime to achieve this result. It included 90-minute weight training in the morning, a 10 km jog in the evening and a calorie deficit diet. Read on to know what he had to say about it now.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while talking about his physical transformation, Ravi Dubey said, “It was like tapasya. Due to many reasons, I couldn’t prioritise fitness and when the opportunity came to get into shape, I took on the challenge. I wanted it to be organic as physical transformation takes a toll on the body. I have never been fond of protein shakes as they make me sluggish and I don’t like the taste, so I got protein from my meals.”

In December also, the Jamai Raja 2.0 actor had tried shedding the excess weight. For that, he was on a crazy diet and fitness regime that included consumption of supplements and took much longer to achieve. Continuing further about his physical transformation, Ravi Dubey added, “Now, I know that I can achieve a body goal without torturing myself, with just pure discipline. This was a tremendous experience that shocked many people. I feel one has to experience something to know that it is possible to achieve. I don’t mean just fitness but relationships, professional sphere, money, material stuff and even spiritualty.”

It was two days ago that Ravi Dubey shared the post of his one-month transformation, writing, “One Month transformation without supplements or protein shakes.” In the lengthy post, he even spoke about the unexpected shooting schedule that came up and thanked his trainers who assisted him in achieving the desired body through “eating organic in moderate quantities along with exercise and over all discipline.”

We are impressed by your dedication and hard work, Ravi!

