Shah Rukh Khan is called King for a reason! It’s not the acting skills or his luxurious lifestyle, but the actor has earned this tag with the respect and love he shows for others. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik is one such person, who has experienced the ‘king’ side of Shah Rukh.

Dinesh has been a part of Shah Rukh’s co-owned IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders since 2018. The three years of experience have been truly magical and he considers himself lucky to be under the wings of King Khan. He recently shared an unknown story when Shah Rukh arranged a private jet for him.

While speaking with Gaurav Kapur on the podcast ’22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur’, Dinesh Karthik shared, “There are not many large-hearted people like him (Shah Rukh Khan) in the world right now. And the world needs more people like him. Very genuine, he looks out for you. Whatever happened in my personal life, he flew people over from Chennai to Dubai on a private jet at his own expense for me.”

Dinesh Karthik even shared how he spent a good time with Shah Rukh Khan in Trinidad during Trinbago Knight Riders.

“They flew me over to Trinidad. He (Shah Rukh) was there for a couple of days. He has a team in CPL called Trinbago Knight Riders. I had a couple of meals with him. I had a Vada pav in the streets of Trinidad. He has a massive fan following in Trinidad. Even there, he had to wear a cap. Even though I had a bad memory, there are some things you can never forget and the time I’ve spent with him it’s fabulous,” Karthik added.

