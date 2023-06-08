Nia Sharma is one of the most famous actresses in the television industry. The actress has done remarkable work in the entertainment industry, including shows like Naagin, Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, to name a few. Nia is a fitness enthusiast and never misses an opportunity to flaunt her skills on social media; the actress has now shared a video donning a s*xy saree with a plunging neckline blouse. Her hot black look didn’t go well with netizens who are trolling the actress online; take a look.

Nia is quite popular on social media, with over 7 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares her fitness videos and sultry pictures on the photo-sharing platform, and we love her chic fashion sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nia Sharma looked s*xy as she was flaunting her curves in a black saree making the colour look even hotter. Nia paired her saree with a plunging neckline blouse showing off her cleav*ge through it with glittery makeup and long dangler earrings.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the video of Nia Sharma; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the actresses’ video on social media shared by the paparazzi, a user on Instagram commented, “Saree is our pride and elegance……. please don’t show vulgarity and cheapness in the name of hotness…..I pity your sense of dressing…..a girl can look pretty hot in a fully covered saree look too …. that’s how you carry, not how you shed ………”

Another user commented, “Nange hona hotness ho gya hai”

A third commented, “Disgusting ……show ur talent not your body”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nia Sharma for her latest saree look? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Did Kamya Punjabi Take A Brutal Dig At Sonakshi Sinha’s Acting In Dahaad? Says, “Unko Bilkul Acting Nahi Aati… She Is The Daughter Of A Veteran…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News