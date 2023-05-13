Nia Sharma has often made heads turn with her bold fashion choices, often receiving criticism from netizens on social media. Time and again we have seen the actress stepping out wearing the boldest outfits that have landed in trouble. The latest event was no different when she was seen wearing a revealing outfit.

Recently, the actress got trolled when she stepped out wearing a deep cut cleav*ge exposing dress which she paired with a black mini skirt following which she got compared to Uorfi Javed.

Nia Sharma paired her look with a black bag and black gloves for her outing. She let her hair down and rounded off her look with black pumps and nude make-up. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her and compared her to Uorfi Javed .

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Hina khan ki choti little sister in logo ko television p km nh milta h to ye body ko show offf krti hai,” while another said, “Dushri Malaika arora.” A third netizen said, “Abe Yr Ulti aa Jay dekh Ke Kitne Bekar hai Es ke ek Dum Budhi Aurat Wale.” Check out the video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani:

A fourth netizen wrote, “Haye garmi,, medam ne tabhi to rosandaan lga rakhe”

“Finally found Urfi sister kulfi,” read another comment.

“Swear this looks so hideous and far away from fashion ….the cut out bodysuit which seems to be screaming help and the gloves which appear like she just came to murder someone and hide fingerprints are so polar opposite,” read another comment.

Earlier speaking about getting compared to Uorfi Javed, Nia told Koimoi, “Where I come from and how long I have been there and then the other person wasn’t even… (people) didn’t even know (they) existed. So you (trolls) are making a fool of yourselves of you are putting out such news like that just to be… just to make them readable. And it can’t do that. And I’m not the one to be falling prey to that. I will not let you do that to my name. I have a backing and don’t need any comparisons in life because this is where I stand. And thanks to everyone who’s trying otherwise.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nia Sharma? Do let us know.

